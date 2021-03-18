Mike Tyson says he will fight again in May, plans to “go all out” this time around

Mike Tyson says he will make his return to the ring on Memorial Day weekend in May.

Tyson returned for an exhibition bout in November and fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. Since the fight, the former heavyweight champ has hinted at a return to the ring and revealed he will fight either May 29 or 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 29th is a Saturday, while the 31st is a Monday, which is a holiday.

“End of May. Where (Canelo Alvarez) fought (Avni Yildirim). Same arena. May 29, or May 31, something like that,” Tyson revealed on his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast to guests Canelo Alvarez and Henry Cejudo.

Although Mike Tyson did not reveal his opponent, he has been linked to fights with Evander Holyfield and Buster Douglas. However, the goal for Tyson is to go all out this time around as he says he was holding back in his last fight.

“I felt better than I anticipated. I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was. But, I was relaxed. I felt like, wow, I could do some more, I could punch more combinations, I could do this and do that,” Tyson said. “I said, wow, this is interesting. And I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on. It made me interested in wanting to do it again. I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.”

The good news for combat sports fans is the fact Mike Tyson will return to the ring in just two months’ time.

