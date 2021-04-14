Anthony Pettis wants to box after PFL run, explains Oscar De La Hoya situation

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis has his hands full with the upcoming PFL season. However, the groundwork has already been laid for some boxing.

After boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya recently announced his return to the ring, Pettis’ manager revealed that the Golden Boy Promotions founder had turned down “Showtime” as his opponent.

“I think somebody on their team reached out to my manager about finding a potential opponent,” Pettis told FanSided. “He offered me up right away. Talks were happening but nothing came of it yet. It was kind of quick like he mentioned coming out of retirement, my agent offered my name. He was interested, but now I’m stuck—not stuck—but I’m doing this season first so that’s my first priority.”

Anthony Pettis added that he was ready to both box and compete in the PFL 2021 lightweight tournament. Noting he loves the freedom he has in the promotion, PFL will allow other ventures as long as it’s not taking place mid-season.

Although Pettis was open to the idea as early as February or March, early April and Cinco De Mayo weekend were tossed around as potential fight dates. Despite nothing coming to fruition, the Rufusport product still wants to test his punching skills in the squared circle at some point.

“I’m definitely gonna keep my name in the mix, I’m training my boxing and I see myself doing some kind of boxing before I’m done,” Pettis said. “I’ve sparred with some of the best boxers around, some champs right now, I’ve held my own and done well. I always resort to kicks so people don’t get to see how deep my game is when it comes to hands and that’s something I do want to showcase.

“I think after these two seasons of the PFL, I’ll decide which path I’m taking, or at least having a boxing match by then and see how I like it.”

Anthony Pettis makes his PFL debut on April 23 at PFL 2021 1 when he faces fellow former UFC veteran, Clay Collard.