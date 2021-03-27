Manager says Oscar De La Hoya declined Anthony Pettis comeback fight

Oscar De La Hoya is making his comeback and he wants a notable UFC name to square off with. Anthony Pettis wasn’t good enough, according to his manager.

Prior to Friday’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pre-fight press conference, De La Hoya told Snoop Dogg that he’s getting back in the ring in July. To follow things up, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that De La Hoya’s return bout on July 3 will likely happen in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium where he wants “a big UFC name.” Thus prompting a response from the manager of Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, Malki Kawa.

Oscar is capping. I offered up @Showtimepettis to fight him and he turned him down. Pettis is such a g, he wanted to fight him in April, go to @ProFightLeague tournament in May. OSCAR SAID NO!!! pic.twitter.com/Ji1Kq9ZQIJ — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 27, 2021

While no longer a member of the UFC roster, Pettis is in fact a former UFC lightweight champion. After stringing together back-to-back wins in 2020 for the first time since he held that very title in 2014, Pettis tested the free agency waters of MMA. Therefore leading him to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) where he’s set to debut opposite fellow former UFC competitor Clay Collard on April 23.

As for the now 48-year old Oscar De La Hoya, whoever his return matchup comes against, it will be his first time in action in 13 years. De La Hoya’s last appearance saw him on the wrong end of a corner stoppage against Manny Pacquiao following the eighth round.

Recently, De La Hoya has played with the possibility of making a comeback as he’s mentioned the idea of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. In May 2007, Mayweather would earn a split decision nod over the East Los Angeles native. However, the majority of De La Hoya’s retirement has been spent as a fight promotor running Golden Boy Promotions.