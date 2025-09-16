Aung La N Sang accepts career conclusion with pride: “I’m at peace with it”

Aung La N Sang prepares for his final professional bout without anxiety or regret. The Myanmar legend embraces retirement after recognizing that family responsibilities and physical preservation take priority over continued competition.

Aung La N Sang faces Zebaztian Kadestam in his farewell middleweight clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 40-year-old former two-division ONE World Champion seeks to conclude his remarkable career on a triumphant note against the Swedish striker making his middleweight debut.

Fatherhood drives Aung La N Sang’s decision to step away from elite competition. The veteran prioritizes spending quality time with his four children. Additionally, his growing passion for coaching young athletes convinced him that developing future champions provides greater fulfillment than personal glory.

Two decades of professional fighting accumulated significant physical damage that cannot be ignored. Aung La N Sang absorbed significant strikes to his head, body, and legs during his ONE Championship tenure alone. The sobering statistics forced him to confront the reality of long-term health consequences.

Age represents an undefeated opponent that eventually conquers every fighter. Aung La N Sang acknowledges that his elite-level prime has passed, making this the ideal time to transition into coaching and gym ownership. His extensive experience provides valuable knowledge that can benefit countless aspiring martial artists.

“My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I’ve been coaching a lot too, so I’m gonna do the right thing,” he said.

“There’s only so many significant shots to the head you can take. In the fight, I don’t give a crap, you know? But the time is coming, and the time is near, and it’s okay. I’m at peace with it.”

Aung La N Sang to launch Python MMA after retirement

Aung La N Sang won’t disappear from martial arts following his October farewell performance. The Myanmar icon plans to open Python MMA in Lake Worth, Florida, just weeks after concluding his competitive career.

His new facility will emphasize youth development and amateur fighter cultivation. Aung La N Sang already trains his son, nephew, and their friends. The gym represents his vision for nurturing tomorrow’s champions while sharing decades of wisdom.

Successful amateur fighters from Python MMA will eventually transition to Kill Cliff FC for professional development. Aung La N Sang plans to maintain coaching duties at both locations, ensuring seamless progression for dedicated students seeking elite-level competition.

“I feel blessed. There’s such a big future ahead of me, you know? I’m not sad. I’m very grateful for the memories and the experience,” he said.

“I’m very excited. I wanted this, and I imagined this. I dreamed this, and it’s happening, so it’s going to mean the world to me to put on a great show in Lumpinee [Stadium].”