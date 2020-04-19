Darren Till takes aim at ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who promptly responds

UFC middleweight standout Darren Till had a interesting exchange with ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani this evening on social media.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger, Till (18-2-1 MMA), took to Twitter with the following statement in which he issued some choice words for Helwani.

The tough guy act is over.

The Darren Till act is now.

MMA needs this.

Getting offended is over rated.

You feelings bitch.@arielhelwani you are a bitch — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 19, 2020

“The tough guy act is over. The Darren Till act is now. MMA needs this. Getting offended is over rated. You feelings bitch. Ariel Helwani you are a bitch.”

Darren Till did not stop there, as the Liverpool native then responded to a fan on Twitter where he dubbed Ariel Helwani a “dirty rat”.

He’s a dirty rat https://t.co/5RS427NbPA — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 19, 2020

“He’s a dirty rat.”

Ariel Helwani would later reply to Darren Till with the following message.

I’m not going to shag you mate — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 19, 2020

“I’m not going to shag you mate.”

Darren Till was most recently seen in action at November’s UFC 244 event, where he scored a split-decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut.

That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Gorilla’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley respectively.

Darren Till has been linked to potential fights with Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker in recent months, but nothing has been made official by the promotion.

In addition to Cannonier and Whittaker, Till has also continuously trolled Mike Perry and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in recent weeks.

Despite the clamor, it is expected that Darren Till will end up fighting former UFC middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker later this summer.

What do you think of the recent exchange between Darren Till and ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 18, 2020