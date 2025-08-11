Yuya Wakamatsu predicts “an intense battle” against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 11, 2025

Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to mark his first title defense. The flyweight king faces an extraordinary challenge when strawweight titleholder Joshua Pacio moves up in weight.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Wakamatsu defends his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title against Pacio at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 30-year-old champion makes his first defense in a rare champion-versus-champion clash on home soil.

The matchup surprised Wakamatsu when it was announced. He expected a different challenger but embraces the opportunity to face someone of Pacio’s caliber in front of his hometown crowd.

Pacio brings exceptional credentials despite moving up from strawweight. The Filipino star has captured ONE Championship gold seven times, most recently defeating Jarred Brooks to cement his dominance at 125 pounds.

Weight advantages mean nothing when facing someone with Pacio’s track record. Wakamatsu studied his opponent’s career and recognizes the threat posed by such an accomplished ONE World Champion.

The Japanese fighter earned his title with a spectacular first-round TKO of Adriano Moraes at ONE 172, setting the Tokyo crowd ablaze. That performance showcased his finishing ability and crowd-pleasing style.

“When I first heard the match was confirmed, I honestly thought I’d be facing a different opponent. I never imagined it would be Joshua Pacio, the Strawweight Champion. I was really surprised, but at the same time, I’m truly honored and excited to share the [Circle] with him,” Wakamatsu said.

“Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a Champion who represents ONE.”

Yuya Wakamatsu draws strength from ONE Championship gold

The ONE Flyweight MMA World Title represents more than championship status for Wakamatsu. The gold provides motivation and confidence that elevates his entire approach to competition.

Sharing the card with teammate Ayaka Miura adds extra significance to the event. She challenges Denice Zamboanga for atomweight gold, creating potential for TRIBE Tokyo MMA to capture two titles.

Their training partnership spans years, making this shared title fight particularly meaningful for both fighters.

“Having the belt gives me strength. It helps me push myself harder and become stronger. People often say defending is harder than chasing, but I don’t believe that. I think this is actually a source of power,” he said.

“Ayaka and I have fought on the same card many times, so I’m really happy that we get to share a title match together this time. Just yesterday, she taught me a neck throw, kind of like an ‘Ayaka Lock.’ She’s a senior I learn from every day.”

