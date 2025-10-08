Rambong reveals winning factor against Stephen Irvine at ONE Friday Fights 128: “Whoever is mentally tougher”

Knockout defeats create two types of fighters — those who shrink from pressure and those who weaponize pain into something dangerous. Rambong Sor Therapat belongs firmly in the second category.

Rambong faces Stephen Irvine in the 130-pound Muay Thai main event at ONE Friday Fights 128 on Friday, October 10, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 28-year-old Thai striker seeks redemption three months after Suriyanlek Por Yenying’s second-round knockout ended his seven-fight winning streak at ONE Friday Fights 115.

July’s devastating loss forced uncomfortable self-examination. Seven consecutive victories vanished in one explosive overhand right that left Rambong searching for answers on the canvas. The knockout stung worse than any physical damage because momentum matters in combat sports.

But fighters respond differently when adversity strikes. Rambong transformed that painful moment into motivation rather than letting doubt take root. His training intensity multiplied during the subsequent months as he rebuilt confidence through repetition and strategic preparation.

Stephen Irvine presents legitimate danger on Friday. The Scottish striker rides a four-fight winning streak while systematically dismantling elite Thai opposition. His sharp boxing combinations and devastating left hook have proven effective against technical strikers.

Thailand National Sports University Chiang Mai’s representative studied every available second of Irvine’s footage. He identified the Scotsman’s sharp hands and size advantage as primary threats. But film study also revealed something exploitable — a chin that cracks under sustained firepower.

“After that loss, my confidence slightly decreased. But it also made me realize that failure can be a driving force in life that pushes you to come back and fight again,” he said.

“For this fight, I’ve come back and worked incredibly hard to develop myself. I’m training much harder than before.

“For me, Stephen Irvine is a difficult opponent. He’s beaten several elite fighters already. He is a boxer with very sharp hands, especially his left hook, and he’s also bigger and taller than me. However, his weakness is that he’s a guy who can also be hurt by heavy weapons, especially to the face and the body.”

Rambong Sor Therapat believes mental warfare determines Friday’s outcome

Technical analysis only tells half the story when fighters collide. Rambong Sor Therapat believes Friday’s main event comes down to which competitor possesses stronger mental fortitude under fire.

Irvine’s four-fight winning streak at ONE Friday Fights suggests supreme confidence. Training alongside former title challenger Nico Carrillo at Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy sharpened the Scotsman’s already dangerous skill set. His systematic destruction of Thai opposition proves he belongs among the division’s elite.

But success against technicians doesn’t guarantee survival against overwhelming pressure. Rambong’s relentless forward march breaks opponents who can’t match his pace or handle his suffocating volume. The Thai striker believes Irvine’s resume lacks experience against someone who refuses to give breathing room.

Friday represents the beginning of something larger for Rambong. Victory launches a new winning streak while establishing him as the foreign fighter killer at ONE Friday Fights. Every international opponent becomes another stepping stone toward his ultimate goal.

“For this fight, I think it’s going to come down to the gut. You can’t just rely on skill. Whoever is mentally tougher should win,” he said.

“He’s mainly fought technical fighters. He’s never fought a relentless brawler like me before. I think he might be at a loss if I pressure him hard. But I have to be careful, too. His weapons are no joke.

“Coming back this time, my intention is to build a new winning streak. I’m going to defeat every foreign fighter that ONE puts in front of me.”