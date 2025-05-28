Yuki Yoza envisions “leg-breaking battle” with Superlek following debut win at ONE Friday Fights 109

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Japanese kickboxing standout Yuki Yoza’s ONE Championship debut went off without a hitch. And he’s looking to get to grips with the biggest names in the world.

Yuki Yoza

The former K-1 Champion debuted at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past Friday, May 23. He became the first man to beat Elbrus Osmanov. He did so by unanimous decision in bantamweight kickboxing action inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

It was a milestone moment for the Team Vasileus representative. The victory marked his 11th win in a row. While he’s known as a power puncher, Yoza utilized his heavy kicks to nullify Osmanov. And as he looks to the future, he eyes a showdown with another formidable kicker.

Afterward, the 27-year-old told how he dreams of a fight with ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. He thinks he’s a great match for the Thai star. And he’s confident he can go kick for kick with “The Kicking Machine.”

Superlek’s last kickboxing affair came at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, in January 2024. He dismantled Yoza’s teammate and Japanese icon Takeru Segawa across five rounds to keep the flyweight kickboxing crown.

Since then, Superlek’s time has been taken up by the bantamweight Muay Thai division. The former two-division king knocked out previous titleholder Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168 last September to become the bantamweight Muay Thai champion.

Yoza is confident he has the goods to encourage Superlek to strap up the big gloves once again. But he’s not expecting that to happen overnight. Instead, he’s willing to chip away at the division’s top names in order to show he can go blow for blow with the Thai great.

“I think I’ll probably work my way through them in order, but I really want to fight Superlek,” Yoza said.

“It would be a fight between two fighters who have kicks that can break leg bones. I think we could have a leg-breaking battle,” he said.

Yuki Yoza reflects on emotions of ONE Championship debut

Despite winning his ONE debut, Yuki Yoza believes he can show a much better version of himself to his new fan base.

Making your debut in ONE is a thing in itself. Doing so inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium versus an undefeated striker in Elbrus Osmanov only adds to the pressure.

Upon reflection, Yoza is satisfied with his performance under the circumstances. But the most special moment for him was getting to fight in front of the iconic crowd in Lumpinee.

The Muay Thai Mecca is a hallowed ground with an incomparable atmosphere. Each week it unites the biggest fans in Muay Thai. And Yoza felt their presence throughout the nine minutes of action.

“Well, there was the tension from it being my ONE debut fight. My opponent was also a really strong fighter, so there was pressure from that too. I was tired in many ways. But it’s the best. I was able to win. I was aiming for a bonus, but I’ll settle for this,” he said.

“Man, the cheers were incredible. Even when Osmanov landed kicks, the crowd would get excited, so I was like ‘oh no, oh no,’ but it was fun to fight there.”

