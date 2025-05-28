Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unbothered by short-notice ONE World Title defense: “I’m always ready”

When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

For the second time this year, Rodrigues will defend her crown on short notice. She headlines ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, against fierce Israeli striker Shir Cohen inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since returning to fighting in 2023 after the birth of her child, Rodrigues has been an everlasting figure in ONE Championship. She unified the atomweight Muay Thai crown in March 2023. She also launched a two-weight ONE World Title bid versus Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai gold in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Brazilian has even gone as far as to answer the call from ONE Championship on short notice — twice.

Last March, she was set for action against Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29 until the Israeli star withdrew one week prior. When some fighters would lose their heads, Rodrigues kept hers intact.

The 27-year-old accepted the challenge from England’s #1-ranked strawweight combatant Marie McManamon. She put on another blistering showcase to stop her foe in the fourth round, once again displaying her unwavering mindset.

The way she looks at it, it’s her responsibility as World Champion to face all comers, whenever, wherever — and it only makes victory that much sweeter.

“I’m not here to pick fights — whoever they send to me, I will fight,” Rodrigues said.

“We always train really hard here. I’m always ready for whatever comes. I’m the champ — my job is to defend my belt.”