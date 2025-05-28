Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unbothered by short-notice ONE World Title defense: “I’m always ready”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

For the second time this year, Rodrigues will defend her crown on short notice. She headlines ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, against fierce Israeli striker Shir Cohen inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since returning to fighting in 2023 after the birth of her child, Rodrigues has been an everlasting figure in ONE Championship. She unified the atomweight Muay Thai crown in March 2023. She also launched a two-weight ONE World Title bid versus Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai gold in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Brazilian has even gone as far as to answer the call from ONE Championship on short notice — twice.

Last March, she was set for action against Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29 until the Israeli star withdrew one week prior. When some fighters would lose their heads, Rodrigues kept hers intact.

The 27-year-old accepted the challenge from England’s #1-ranked strawweight combatant Marie McManamon. She put on another blistering showcase to stop her foe in the fourth round, once again displaying her unwavering mindset.

The way she looks at it, it’s her responsibility as World Champion to face all comers, whenever, wherever — and it only makes victory that much sweeter.

“I’m not here to pick fights — whoever they send to me, I will fight,” Rodrigues said.

“We always train really hard here. I’m always ready for whatever comes. I’m the champ — my job is to defend my belt.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues anticipates “war” versus Shir Cohen

ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has been relishing a showdown with Shir Cohen. And she expects nothing short of a slugfest once things get underway.

Rodrigues has been waiting for the opportunity to duel with Cohen. She believes the explosive 24-year-old is a standout member of the division.

Cohen has set herself apart from the rest since arriving in ONE. She earned a second-round knockout in her debut at ONE Fight Night 20, tearing through Teodora Kirilova.

She followed that up with a unanimous decision over Francisca Vera last August at ONE Friday Fights 75. In her most impressive showing yet, she stopped the momentum of Scottish knockout artist Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 25 last October across three rounds to cement herself as a viable threat to Rodrigues’ World Title.

Their bout cancellation this past March only added fuel to the flames of what’s expected when the pair collide.

It’s safe to say the Brazilian queen is satisfied with Cohen as a challenger. She acknowledges that the Israeli hitter packs a punch. But she only hopes that her challenger brings that same attitude with her when the duo collide at ONE Fight Night 32.

“I’m happy to fight Shir — she is a good fighter and comes from good wins,” Rodrigues said.

“Everyone can expect a good fight and to see fireworks — nothing less than a war.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ONE Championship

Related

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza envisions "leg-breaking battle" with Superlek following debut win at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025
Seksan Or Kwanmuang
Seksan

Revisiting Seksan and Muangthai's heated rivalry ahead of ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Seasoned strikers Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai are set for battle at ONE Friday Fights 114 next month. But their history dates back a full decade.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker reveals why he views potential Fabricio Andrade trilogy as "second fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Since fighting twice, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker and current reigning king Fabricio Andrade have enjoyed their respective runs in combat sports. But they could meet in an all-Brazilian MMA trilogy in the near future.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Japanese "Mike Tyson" Yuki Yoza reflects on being "too gentle" in early karate days

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza wasn’t always the destructive force he is today. It was a trait he didn’t seem to have in his early days. He wasn’t one to watch among his peers. But by hook or by crook, Yoza’s killer instinct eventually came alive.

Kaito Ono
ONE Championship

Kaito feels he "must dominate" Mohammad Siasarani in ONE Championship debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Kaito has a chip on his shoulder ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

Nakrob Fairtex

Nakrob Fairtex details journey from electrician to ONE Championship fighter: "I gotta keep pushing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025
Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

Jaosuayai reveals why fan support is his "motivation" before ONE Fight Night 32 showdown with Nakrob

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi’s career as a fighter, for the most part, is a lonesome journey. Once you step in the ring and that bell sounds, it comes down to you. Recently, the flyweight Muay Thai star has felt an overwhelming amount of support.

Maurice Abevi
ONE Championship

Maurice Abevi details "fresh start" journey from Switzerland to Thailand ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Leaving the nest to chase your wildest dreams without a backup plan is a scary move. It’s enough to get your heart racing and your hair standing tall. That said, lightweight MMA star Maurice Abevi experienced all those emotions when he moved from Switzerland to Thailand.

Yuki Yoza
ONE Championship

Yuki Yoza sees no way he can lose against Elbrus Osmanov in ONE debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Japanese ace Yuki Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak into his ONE Championship debut. And that run has given him the confidence he needs.

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga promises fans showdown with Stamp Fairtex will be worth the wait

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Newly minted ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice Zamboanga insists she’s destined to battle former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.