Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unbothered by short-notice ONE World Title defense: “I’m always ready”
When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
For the second time this year, Rodrigues will defend her crown on short notice. She headlines ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, against fierce Israeli striker Shir Cohen inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Since returning to fighting in 2023 after the birth of her child, Rodrigues has been an everlasting figure in ONE Championship. She unified the atomweight Muay Thai crown in March 2023. She also launched a two-weight ONE World Title bid versus Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai gold in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.
The Brazilian has even gone as far as to answer the call from ONE Championship on short notice — twice.
Last March, she was set for action against Cohen at ONE Fight Night 29 until the Israeli star withdrew one week prior. When some fighters would lose their heads, Rodrigues kept hers intact.
The 27-year-old accepted the challenge from England’s #1-ranked strawweight combatant Marie McManamon. She put on another blistering showcase to stop her foe in the fourth round, once again displaying her unwavering mindset.
The way she looks at it, it’s her responsibility as World Champion to face all comers, whenever, wherever — and it only makes victory that much sweeter.
“I’m not here to pick fights — whoever they send to me, I will fight,” Rodrigues said.
“We always train really hard here. I’m always ready for whatever comes. I’m the champ — my job is to defend my belt.”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues anticipates “war” versus Shir Cohen
ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has been relishing a showdown with Shir Cohen. And she expects nothing short of a slugfest once things get underway.
Rodrigues has been waiting for the opportunity to duel with Cohen. She believes the explosive 24-year-old is a standout member of the division.
Cohen has set herself apart from the rest since arriving in ONE. She earned a second-round knockout in her debut at ONE Fight Night 20, tearing through Teodora Kirilova.
She followed that up with a unanimous decision over Francisca Vera last August at ONE Friday Fights 75. In her most impressive showing yet, she stopped the momentum of Scottish knockout artist Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 25 last October across three rounds to cement herself as a viable threat to Rodrigues’ World Title.
Their bout cancellation this past March only added fuel to the flames of what’s expected when the pair collide.
It’s safe to say the Brazilian queen is satisfied with Cohen as a challenger. She acknowledges that the Israeli hitter packs a punch. But she only hopes that her challenger brings that same attitude with her when the duo collide at ONE Fight Night 32.
“I’m happy to fight Shir — she is a good fighter and comes from good wins,” Rodrigues said.
“Everyone can expect a good fight and to see fireworks — nothing less than a war.”