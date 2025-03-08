Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar
For reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, fame didn’t come easily. It followed a body of work stemming from over 170 fights. But it also wasn’t something he was ever fully prepared for.
“The Kicking Machine” defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, against interim king Nabil Anane inside Japan’s famed Saitama Super Arena.
Superlek was widely respected in the fight game. However, joining ONE Championship saw him go from a renowned striker to a global superstar.
Tackling the newfound fame wasn’t something he found easily, either. His undeniable spirit and work ethic have continued to allow him to overcome any man put in front of him. And he believes that has helped him win over his legion of fans.
“I never thought I’d be this famous. I have to thank ONE for giving me the opportunity to compete in this promotion,” he said.
“The turning point that made me famous was when I joined ONE. There were many fights where I was seen as the underdog, but I won those fights, which made me more and more famous – especially after the fight where I beat Takeru.
“Many people said I had no chance against him [in kickboxing], but I beat him, which made my followers increase a lot.”
Superlek wants to use his fame to be role model for next generation
There are many perks that come with being a World Champion. But rather than utilize them selfishly, Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to help the next generation.
Having so many eyeballs on him, the Thai superstar knows his actions can affect millions of his fans. So, being as self-aware as he is, Superlek believes he does his best to remain a positive role model.
“I always try to behave well, practice diligently, and be disciplined because I know that many young fighters look up to me,” he said.
“I always try to convey good things to everyone so that they can learn and use them.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Superlek Kiatmoo9