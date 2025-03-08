Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

For reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, fame didn’t come easily. It followed a body of work stemming from over 170 fights. But it also wasn’t something he was ever fully prepared for.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9

“The Kicking Machine” defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, against interim king Nabil Anane inside Japan’s famed Saitama Super Arena. 

Superlek was widely respected in the fight game. However, joining ONE Championship saw him go from a renowned striker to a global superstar.  

Tackling the newfound fame wasn’t something he found easily, either. His undeniable spirit and work ethic have continued to allow him to overcome any man put in front of him. And he believes that has helped him win over his legion of fans.  

“I never thought I’d be this famous. I have to thank ONE for giving me the opportunity to compete in this promotion,” he said. 

“The turning point that made me famous was when I joined ONE. There were many fights where I was seen as the underdog, but I won those fights, which made me more and more famous – especially after the fight where I beat Takeru.  

“Many people said I had no chance against him [in kickboxing], but I beat him, which made my followers increase a lot.” 

Superlek wants to use his fame to be role model for next generation

There are many perks that come with being a World Champion. But rather than utilize them selfishly, Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to help the next generation.  

Having so many eyeballs on him, the Thai superstar knows his actions can affect millions of his fans. So, being as self-aware as he is, Superlek believes he does his best to remain a positive role model. 

“I always try to behave well, practice diligently, and be disciplined because I know that many young fighters look up to me,” he said.  

“I always try to convey good things to everyone so that they can learn and use them.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Superlek Kiatmoo9

Related

Kiamran Nabati

Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex suspended from ONE after testing positive for banned substances

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unshaken by late-notice change of opponent at ONE Fight Night 29 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

The road to ONE Fight Night 29 hasn’t been the smoothest for reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. But she remains undeterred and unshaken. 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals the person who inspired her to fight

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is currently in the prime of her punching powers. But she believes she wouldn’t be here without her older sister.   

Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja senses cardio will be Kana’s fatal flaw at ONE 172  

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja presents a fighting style that’s quicker than a hiccup. At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang later this month, she intends to utilize that to drag Kana Morimoto into deep waters.  

Takeru Segawa
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru admits losing to Superlek changed him: "Like I had died" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa isn’t used to being on the losing side of the fight. That’s why his ONE Championship debut defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in January 2024 hit so hard. But in the bout’s aftermath, he learned many lessons.   

Takeru Segawa

Takeru "gunning" for all-out war with Rodtang at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025
Adriano Moraes
ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes predicts "legendary win" in ONE flyweight world title fight at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025

Eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is on the cusp of reaching another major milestone.  

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Joe Rogan reacts to Tawanchai’s arm-breaking kicks: ‘He's terrifying’ 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 3, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a new admirer in Joe Rogan.   

Roberto Soldic
Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic wants ONE welterweight world champion Christian Lee next

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 3, 2025

Welterweight MMA star Roberto Soldic finally got off the mark in ONE Championship, and he has lofty ambitions of where he wants to go next.  

Roberto Soldic
ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic unimpressed with Dricus du Plessis: “I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 28, 2025

ONE Championship welterweight star Roberto Soldic goes way back with UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis. The pair fought each other twice in KSW many moons ago. But Soldic sees no huge leaps in the South African’s acumen.   