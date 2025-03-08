Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar

For reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, fame didn’t come easily. It followed a body of work stemming from over 170 fights. But it also wasn’t something he was ever fully prepared for.

“The Kicking Machine” defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, against interim king Nabil Anane inside Japan’s famed Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek was widely respected in the fight game. However, joining ONE Championship saw him go from a renowned striker to a global superstar.

Tackling the newfound fame wasn’t something he found easily, either. His undeniable spirit and work ethic have continued to allow him to overcome any man put in front of him. And he believes that has helped him win over his legion of fans.

“I never thought I’d be this famous. I have to thank ONE for giving me the opportunity to compete in this promotion,” he said.

“The turning point that made me famous was when I joined ONE. There were many fights where I was seen as the underdog, but I won those fights, which made me more and more famous – especially after the fight where I beat Takeru.

“Many people said I had no chance against him [in kickboxing], but I beat him, which made my followers increase a lot.”