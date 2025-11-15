Donald Trump not attending UFC 322: “Best event of the year confirmed”, per MMA analyst

By Dylan Bowker - November 14, 2025
Dana White and U.S. President Donald Trump appear cageside at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida

Donald Trump will not be in attendance at UFC 322, and a prominent analyst in mixed martial arts thinks this is ultimately a net positive. The US president not being cageside for this weekend’s UFC pay-per-view offering was revealed by UFC figurehead Dana White.

Trump has been featured at multiple events before in a visible cageside spot, but White mentioned that this would not be the case at this weekend’s Madison Square Garden offering. White mentioned this in an interview with Fox Sports Australia, and it made the rounds on social media aggregator accounts.

Retweeting a post from X account @acdmma_, which was centric on Trump not being in attendance for UFC 322, Luke Thomas said,

“Best event of the year confirmed.”

Donald Trump’s past with the UFC events

Donald Trump does have a track record of attending UFC events during his first and now second US presidential terms, but his ties go back even deeper. At UFC 244 in 2019, Trump was there in attendance for the famous BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, with the former being crowned as the inaugural titleholder within the history of the novelty title.

There were also appearances at live events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship that took place between his two terms serving in office, with Trump notably appearing at cards like UFC 295, UFC 299, as well as UFC 302. Trump’s appearance at UFC 309 during the promotion’s last trek to Madison Square Garden saw the controversial figure seated cageside to see Jon Jones take on Stipe Miocic just weeks after securing his second term in office.

UFC 316 was the last card the sitting US president was seen at, with Trump showing face in New Jersey to take in the rematch between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. The Trump and White connections also go back to a more turbulent time for the promotion, with Trump having many UFC cards at his venues when the sport overall was bogged down domestically by regulatory hurdles aplenty. That being said, Dana White is not a political guy though.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Donald Trump UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier UFC Q&A

Daniel Cormier: "I can literally fight Jailton [Almeida] and then go and call the next fight”

Dylan Bowker - November 14, 2025
Jon Anik appears at a Q&A ahead of UFC 322, opposite Zhang Weili on the scale at the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Jon Anik says Zhang Weili will become UFC's female GOAT and surpass Amanda Nunes with UFC 322 win

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2025

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko are fighting to surpass Amanda Nunes.

Shavkat Rakhmonov in the Octagon at UFC 310, opposite Jack Della Maddalena at the UFC 322 pre-fight press conference
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov hits back at Jack Della Maddalena over claims the division has 'moved on' ahead of UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2025

Top UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov took notice of Jack Della Maddalena’s recent remarks ahead of UFC 322.

Tito Ortiz, Alex Pereira
Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz claims he would have beat up Alex Pereira in his prime: 'He ain’t getting away from me'

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2025

Tito Ortiz believes he would’ve beaten Alex Pereira in his prime, and it wouldn’t be close.

Islam Makhachev during UFC 322 press conference
UFC

UFC 322's Islam Makhachev: 'I still feel I'm the lightweight champion'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 14, 2025

As he enters UFC 322, Islam Makhachev proudly displays the lightweight title he won back in 2022.

Yaroslav Amosov during a fight in the Bellator cage

UFC signs former Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov in massive addition ahead of UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White watches fight
Islam Makhachev

Dana White theorizes reason for fans booing UFC 322 headliner Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 14, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White thinks he knows why fans in New York City are booing Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev UFC 322 staredown
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 322 headliner between JDM and Islam Makhachev will end in an upset, says beloved lightweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 14, 2025

One respected MMA veteran thinks fans might be in for an upset at the conclusion of UFC 322.

Leon Edwards, Carlos Prates
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman favors Carlos Prates over Leon Edwards at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why Carlos Prates should fancy his chances against Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Islam Makhachev celebrates after a title win at UFC 311
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is under pressure at UFC 322, says Daniel Cormier

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes UFC star Islam Makhachev is under pressure heading into his UFC 322 main event tomorrow night.