Wanderlei Silva suspended, man who KO’d him in post-fight brawl stays suspension free

By Dylan Bowker - September 30, 2025
Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE

Wanderlei Silva and Acelino Freitas were both hit with long suspensions, whereas the person who knocked out the ex-UFC vet in the post-fight brawl came out of the melee, sans suspension. This was decided upon by the Brazilian National Boxing Council, with several cornermen on both sides also facing suspensions after the controversy of Spaten Fight Night 2.

After being disqualified for several headbutts, Silva would also be knocked out by Rafael Freitas, Acelino’s son, during a sizable post-fight brawl that saw the opposing teams throw down in the ring. MMA Fighting was informed about this decision from the regulatory body to suspend the combatants and seconds in question.

The suspension terms for Silva and the elder Freitas are for 180 days and apply to any upcoming cards that are under the auspices of that commission. Brazil’s National Boxing Council has also informed other commissions of this decision. Rafael Freitas, who dealt out the brutal blow to the ex-Pride divisional and grand prix champion, seemingly inexplicably came out of this without a formal suspension.

Since he was not categorically a cornerman for the card, that means Rafael Freitas exists outside of their regulatory control. But the comission reccomends banning the younger Freitas for an indefinite time period from events overseeing the sweet science. Not everyone from the family unit was so lucky as Luis Claudio Freitas and Iago Gutierrez Freitas are now banned for a 180-day stretch.

Wanderlei Silva and the ripple effect of Spaten Fight Night 2

Wanderlei Silva’s coach, Andre Dida, now has a 365-day suspension hanging over him after the chaos from the sophomore SFN card. Dida connected on punches to Freitas as evidenced by the widely circulating video footage of the post-fight melee, which informs the regulatory body’s decision to suspend him for this time period.

It is uncertain if Dida’s ban will also be applicable to MMA-focused regulatory bodies throughout the nation of Brazil or if it solely applies to Queensberry Rules-related matters in the South American country. Also of note, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was a notable participant in the fighting fracas.

‘Vai Cavalo’ was in a similar situation to the junior Freitas where it was evident from the viral video that he landed shots, since Werdum was not licensed by the regulatory body, the former Strikeforce and Pride vet could not be handed a suspension. The widespread footage of what happened to ‘The Axe Murderer’ even has former opponents of Silva’s offering up their thoughts on the chaotic visuals of the downed combat sports legend.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

