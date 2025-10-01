Aung La N Sang predicts finish in retirement fight against Zebaztian Kadestam

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 30, 2025
Aung La N Sang

Legacy demands proper closure, and Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang refuses to exit quietly against former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam. Their friendship makes this farewell meaningful, but sentiment won’t soften punches.

He faces Kadestam in middleweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 40-year-old “Burmese Python” closes two decades of competition against the 35-year-old Swede making his middleweight debut.

Their friendship blossomed in 2019 when both held ONE Championship gold simultaneously. Aung La N Sang captured middleweight and light heavyweight titles while becoming Myanmar’s first sports world champion. Kadestam dominated welterweight with devastating knockouts, including his recent spectacular TKO of two-division KSW Champion Roberto Soldic.

The Myanmar legend embraces fighting a friend who shares his stand-and-bang mentality. Both fighters understand retirements deserve memorable endings rather than cautious point-fighting. Their combined 93 percent finishing rates guarantee fireworks.

“He’s a good guy. I really like him, and I know he’s very good. And it will be a fun fight for the fans, right? We’re gonna bang, and we’re gonna put on a show,” he said.

“At the end of the day, he’s gotta take care of him and his family, and I gotta take care of me and my family as well. And the fans are in for a treat because neither one of us is gonna back down.”

Aung La N Sang analyzes Zebaztian Kadestam’s complete arsenal

Aung La N Sang accepts his retirement decision while recognizing Kadestam’s dangerous skills. The Swede translates Muay Thai expertise into mixed martial arts brilliance through crisp combinations and disciplined defense.

Kadestam trains with Alexander Gustafsson at Legacy Gym, preparing for naturally bigger opponents. But Aung La N Sang expects his size advantage to matter when leather connects.

“I’m gonna hit a lot harder than a welterweight, that’s for sure. My bones are harder than a welterweight. But at the same time, we’ve talked before and he gets heavier than me,” he said.

“He’s good everywhere. His defense is good. His offense [is good], he can do everything. Maybe his grappling is his weakness. But I’m not grappling, so … we’re gonna have a show on our hands.”

Aung La N Sang ONE Championship

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai praises teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 36 showdown: "Hardworking and determined"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025
Eduardo Granzotto
ONE Championship

Eduardo Granzotto believes previous upset victory proves his superiority over Fabricio Andrey

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Eduardo Granzotto enters ONE Championship carrying the confidence that comes from conquering a heavily favored opponent. The Brazilian grappler views his IBJJF World Championship victory as validation rather than fortune.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong and Sanzhar Zakirov exchange heated words before potential ONE Flyweight MMA World Title eliminator

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Hu Yong promises to end Sanzhar Zakirov’s perfect record with devastating knockout power. The Chinese striker dismisses the undefeated Uzbek contender as lacking the tools necessary to survive elite competition.

Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane defends ONE Muay Thai World Title against Jonathan Haggerty in Tokyo showdown

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2025

Nabil Anane faces his most dangerous challenger yet when he puts his undisputed ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line. The towering champion meets former two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in a battle between elite strikers seeking dominance.

Liu Mengyang
ONE Championship

Liu Mengyang dismisses critics while targeting division supremacy against Shadow

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025

Liu Mengyang refuses to accept that his breakthrough victory was mere fortune. The Chinese striker aims to silence doubters with another statement performance when he faces elite Muay Thai competition.

Shadow

Shadow embraces quick turnaround for kickboxing debut against Liu Mengyang

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei, plus more added to ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei is among four thrilling additions to ONE Fight Night 37. The Scottish powerhouse faces the dangerous American striker in a featherweight Muay Thai showcase designed to produce fireworks.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam returns to spoil Aung La N Sang's retirement party

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2025

Zebaztian Kadestam carries genuine respect for his opponent but refuses to provide a storybook ending. The Swedish veteran plans to mark his middleweight debut with devastating knockout power against a legend.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella seeks redemption in ONE World Title unification rematch against Prajanchai

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2025

Jonathan Di Bella refuses to accept another close decision loss to his Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion enters their rematch determined to leave zero doubt about the division’s true king.

Roman Kryklia
Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia targets third ONE World Title against undefeated Turkish star

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2025

Roman Kryklia enters the biggest fight of Samet Agdeve’s career as the overwhelming favorite. The Ukrainian giant seeks to complete an unprecedented triple-crown achievement against a hungry young challenger who has never tasted defeat.