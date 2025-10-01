Aung La N Sang predicts finish in retirement fight against Zebaztian Kadestam

Legacy demands proper closure, and Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang refuses to exit quietly against former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam. Their friendship makes this farewell meaningful, but sentiment won’t soften punches.

He faces Kadestam in middleweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 40-year-old “Burmese Python” closes two decades of competition against the 35-year-old Swede making his middleweight debut.

Their friendship blossomed in 2019 when both held ONE Championship gold simultaneously. Aung La N Sang captured middleweight and light heavyweight titles while becoming Myanmar’s first sports world champion. Kadestam dominated welterweight with devastating knockouts, including his recent spectacular TKO of two-division KSW Champion Roberto Soldic.

The Myanmar legend embraces fighting a friend who shares his stand-and-bang mentality. Both fighters understand retirements deserve memorable endings rather than cautious point-fighting. Their combined 93 percent finishing rates guarantee fireworks.

“He’s a good guy. I really like him, and I know he’s very good. And it will be a fun fight for the fans, right? We’re gonna bang, and we’re gonna put on a show,” he said.

“At the end of the day, he’s gotta take care of him and his family, and I gotta take care of me and my family as well. And the fans are in for a treat because neither one of us is gonna back down.”

Aung La N Sang analyzes Zebaztian Kadestam’s complete arsenal

Aung La N Sang accepts his retirement decision while recognizing Kadestam’s dangerous skills. The Swede translates Muay Thai expertise into mixed martial arts brilliance through crisp combinations and disciplined defense.

Kadestam trains with Alexander Gustafsson at Legacy Gym, preparing for naturally bigger opponents. But Aung La N Sang expects his size advantage to matter when leather connects.

“I’m gonna hit a lot harder than a welterweight, that’s for sure. My bones are harder than a welterweight. But at the same time, we’ve talked before and he gets heavier than me,” he said.

“He’s good everywhere. His defense is good. His offense [is good], he can do everything. Maybe his grappling is his weakness. But I’m not grappling, so … we’re gonna have a show on our hands.”