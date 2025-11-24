Waldo Cortes-Acosta has big goals following short notice UFC Qatar win

UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta has some big goals following his win over Shamil Gaziev last weekend.

For the longest time now, fans have been calling out for more heavyweight prospects to make themselves known in the UFC. It’s often considered to be one of the weakest divisions in the entire promotion, but this year, a new contender has emerged in the form of Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Prior to Saturday night at UFC Qatar, he was 3-1 this year with his only defeat coming at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich. However, he really took his game to a new level in a short notice bout against Shamil Gaziev, with Cortes-Acosta securing the eighth knockout win of his career to take his mixed martial arts record to 16-2.

Given the fact that we are sorely lacking legitimate contenders at heavyweight, this is certainly a breath of fresh air. In a post-fight interview, Cortes-Acosta had the following to say about what the future could hold for him.

“I wanted to make history.” Waldo Cortes Acosta made his mark with two knockout wins in November and now has his eyes set on the heavyweight title. #UFCQatar Complete Main Card Results ➡️ https://t.co/2jSOJlZypU pic.twitter.com/dvCTUlNYwt — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 22, 2025

Cortes-Acosta looks ahead to next challenge

“I accepted because I want to make a name with my legacy,” Cortes-Acosta told UFC.com after the fight. “I want to give everyone a sample of what I can do at heavyweight. The UFC signed me to fight. I want to fight everywhere with anyone. I don’t care. I want to fight.”

“If Tom Aspinall doesn’t to fight Ciryl Gane because of the eye (incident) or something, I’m here for him,” Cortes-Acosta said. “… If he doesn’t feel comfortable with the rematch, give me the shot. I want to fight next month, Dec. 13, for more of my legacy and my history. I’m ready for everything.”

