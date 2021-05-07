UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Headliners on point, but two fights scrapped

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 26 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and we saw several weight misses and fights get canceled.

The headliners for this card, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, both made weight, with each fighter coming in under the 126lbs non-title limit for the five-round main event. While the main event is official, however, there were a number of other bouts that were affected by weight misses on the card, with two fights needing to get scratched.

At flyweight, Ryan Benoit had trouble standing on the scale and weighed in well over the limit at 129lbs. The doctors would not clear him to fight and his bout against Zarrukh Adashev is off.

At heavyweight, Ben Rothwell made weight but his opponent Philipe Lins got sick and never made it to the scale. This is the second time that this fight has been canceled.

At lightweight, Gregor Gillespie made weight but Diego Ferreira came in at 160.5lbs. Gillespie is still going to take the fight, with Ferreira giving him 30% of his purse.

Weigh-in results below (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 26 Main Card (8 pm ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (125)

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene (237) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

Lightweight bout: Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs. Gregor Gillespie (156)

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

UFC Vegas 26 Preliminary Card (5 pm ET).

Heavyweight bout: Philipe Lins (X)** vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)

Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Featherweight bout: Ludovit Klein (146) vs. Mike Trizano (146)

Flyweight bout: Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Ryan Benoit (129)***

Middleweight bout: Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Welterweight bout: Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5)

*Ferreira missed weight but Gillespie accepted the fight for 30% of Ferreira’s purse.

**Philipe Lins fell ill, never made weight, and the fight was canceled.

***Ryan Benoit missed weight and the fight was canceled.

What fights are you most excited about at UFC Vegas 26?