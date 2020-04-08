Urijah Faber says he would never rule out a fight against Henry Cejudo

As he mulls a return to the UFC, Hall Of Famer Urijah Faber has some opponents in mind for the right price, and also has taken notice of bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo. Cejudo became the fourth double-champ in UFC history when he defeated Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 while he was already holding the flyweight title.

There’s a long history between Faber and Cejudo, who happen to get some time in together back in 2009, when Cejudo was first getting started in MMA. Since then, the two have gone back-and-forth in recent social media interactions, but Faber says he has respect for “Triple C”.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Faber discussed the credentials of Cejudo and what he’s done since becoming flyweight and bantamweight champion, crediting his work inside the cage, and the persona he’s shown since.

“Henry really is a little cringy, I’ll be honest. He says some stuff that is a little goofy. But at the end of the day, he is one of the best athletes out there, one of the best martial artists, one of the best wrestlers in the world, period. Nothing but respect there. Keep doing your thing, Henry. He’s just trying to stay in the relevance and making a buck and have fun. I’m sure he’s having a good time, man. He’s a world champ. (via MMA Junkie)

Giving respect to the champion while finding his persona to be “cringy”, Faber added that he wouldn’t rule out a fight against Cejudo although he wishes he stayed focused on flyweight division.

“I would never rule out a fight with him by an shape or form, because he’s the champ, double champ. And I like that he brought some attention to the 125-pound weight class. I kinda wish he would have stuck around and helped rebuild that weight class. I love that weight class, there’s a lot of friends and people I respect in that weight class.”

As Urijah Faber considers another fight in the bantamweight division, Henry Cejudo is scheduled to face former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in May with the bantamweight title on the line. Originally scheduled to take place in Brazil, UFC 250 is likely to be moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

