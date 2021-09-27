Zabit Magomedsharipov set to make UFC comeback, teases coach

Elite featherweight MMA fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov is set to make UFC comeback, according to his coach Mark Henry.

Henry is Magomedsharipov’s coach at Ricardo Almeida BJJ, and he took to his social media this weekend to announce that his star pupil is set to return to the Octagon. According to Henry, “ZaBeast” is back. Check out what the coach shared on his Instagram feed below.

BEST UFC Featherweight ZA-BEAST! HES BACK

Magomedsharipov did post a reply to what Henry wrote, writing simply only “Coach.” In addition, Magomedsharipov shared a post on his own Instagram with the caption “Everything is temporary…” Again, we don’t have 100 percent confirmation that Magomedsharipov is going to fight again, but all signs are pointing to him doing so.

Before he took a leave of absence from the Octagon, Magomedsharipov was one of the top-ranked contenders in the UFC featherweight division. The 30-year-old Russian has gone 6-0 so far in the UFC, but he hasn’t fought since a decision win over Calvin Kattar in November 2019. Before that, Magomedsharipov was running through everyone in his path, and the win over Kattar very well could have earned him a title shot or at least a fight against one of the top-ranked contenders at 145lbs. However, Magomedsharipov was forced to take a leave from his MMA career to focus on the health issues he was dealing with. Now that it appears as though he is feeling better, the only thing left to do is to make a UFC comeback. And at age 30, Magomedsharipov has plenty of time to make a title run.

