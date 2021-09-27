Merab Dvalishvili reacts after insane TKO comeback win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 266

Top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili reacted after his insane TKO comeback win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 266.

Dvalishvili took on Moraes on the undercard of this past Saturday night’s UFC 266 pay-per-view card, and the two bantamweights put on quite the show for the fans. The first round saw Moraes nearly knock Dvalishvili out on several occasions, but somehow the Georgian was able to survive the onslaught and make it to the end of the first round. In the second round, Moraes was completely tired out by that point and Dvalishvili was able to pour on the offense using his trademark cardio as a weapon and earn the second-round TKO. It was the seventh win of Dvalishvili’s UFC career and it improved his Octagon record to 7-2.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 266, Dvalishvili reacted to his insane comeback win over Moraes. For the Georgian, it’s another example of how much heart he has and it’s proof that you need to kill him in order to stop him. At this point, Dvalishvili has a seven-fight win streak and he is closing in on the top of the bantamweight division. For as impressive as he looked against Moraes after the first round, he appears to have all the confidence in the world that he needs in order to make a serious run at the 135lbs title.

“I’m just happy to get the win tonight. Win is a win for me, especially against this strong opponent Marlon Moraes. I’m just happy for the win,” Dvalishvili said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “I got hurt but you have to kill me to stop me. I’m a warrior. I survived, I was fighting and I just took him down. I was hurt, but nothing like this. I’m telling you, you have to kill me to stop me.”

