Yoel Romero now targeted by multiple promotions

Multiple combat sports promotions are reportedly interested in signing former UFC middleweight title challenger, Yoel Romero.

The UFC has recently cut a number of high-profile fighters, and none came as more of a surprise than Romero, who received his walking papers last week.

While ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani initially reported that neither Bellator MMA nor the Professional Fighters League was interested in signing Romero, he is now reporting that several promotions are interested in signing the Cuban wrestler. Helwani did not specify which promotions are interested in Romero’s services, but claimed that “promotions that were initially not interested are now interested”—which seems to imply that Bellator and/or the PFL could be gunning for the former UFC star after all.

Things are heating up again in the Yoel Romero sweepstakes, I’m told. Of note, promotions that were initially not interested are now interested and preparing offers or have already made an offer. No final decision at the moment. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 10, 2020

It’s also worth nothing that Polish mixed martial arts powerhouse KSW is seemingly interested in signing Romero. On Thursday, KSW CEO Martin Lewandowski admitted that the idea of Romero in KSW sounds “interesting.”

“There’s @KSW_MMA.” Yes, you are right @arielhelwani. Yoel Romero in KSW does sound interesting. https://t.co/qcuuSWKBL3 — martin lewandowski (@martinksw) December 10, 2020

Lastly, we also know that bare-knuckle fighting promotion BKFC is also interested in adding Romero to its ever-expanding roster.

“We are very interested,” BKFC President David Feldman told BJPENN.com. “How could we not be? He has BKFC written all over him. He would be a welcomed addition, we will see if we can make it happen.”

