Who has the best chance to end Alexander Volkanovski’s reign?

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the newest UFC champions as he dethroned Max Holloway back at UFC 245. He has yet to defend his strap once as he has been dealing with a hand injury he sustained in the scrap.

So, when the UFC returns to normal Volkanovski will have a bevy of contenders to defend his strap against. The featherweight division doesn’t have a clear cut number one contender but features the likes of Holloway, Chan Sung Jung, Brian Ortega, and Zabit Magomedsharipov among others. So, who has the best chance to end Volkanovski’s reign as champ?

Volkanovski is just the second person since Conor McGregor to beat Holloway, Jose Aldo, and Chad Mendes. So it proves how skilled he is in all aspects of MMA. He is a former rugby player and has shown excellent takedown defense and the ability to get up if he is taken down. On the feet, the Aussie uses his footwork to piece up his opponents. He also has heavy leg kicks and power that can see him finish fights.

Yet, there is someone who equally matches Volkanovski’s skill-set and that is Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”. The champ lands an impressive 6.11 significant strikes per minute while absorbing 2.49 significant strikes per minute. With the Korean Zombie, he has legit one-punch knockout power and lands 4.25 significant strikes per minute.

Where Korean Zombie can pose so many challenges is the fact he can take a shot and keep moving forward. He absorbs a ridiculous 3.77 significant strikes per minute. But, somehow he keeps going forward. He will also take a shot to give a shot which could cause some problems for Volkanovski.

If the two do fight, it seems unlikely it will hit the mat as both have solid takedown defense and are known as strikers. On the feet, Zombie has more power and has the cardio to go five hard rounds against Volkanovski. He should be the one pushing the pace which could frustrate the featherweight champ. In the Holloway and Aldo fights he is the one who likes to be controlling the fight, which won’t be easy against Jung.

It seems likely that when the promotion can start holding events again, Zombie won’t get the shot right away. He’s most likely to fight Brian Ortega and settle their rivalry. But, should he get past him, Alexander Volkanovski will be waiting for him where it will be a tough title defense for the Aussie.

Do you agree that Chan Sung Jung has the best chance to end Alexander Volkanovski’s reign at featherweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.