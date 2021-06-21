What’s next for Korean Zombie and Dan Ige after UFC Vegas 29?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 29, Korean Zombie was looking to get back into the win column against streaking contender, Dan Ige.

Zombie entered the scrap coming off a decision loss to Brian Ortega that had he won, he likely would’ve gotten a title shot. Ige, meanwhile, got back into the win column last time as he knocked out Gavin Tucker in 22-seconds.

Ultimately, it was Zombie who got the job done as he won a clear-cut decision as he mixed in his striking and wrestling. Now, after UFC Vegas 29 here is what I think should be next for Korean Zombie and Dan Ige.

Korean Zombie

Korean Zombie, at 34-years-old, proved he still is a legit featherweight contender on Saturday night. He entered the fight as the betting underdog and proved in a big way that he still can fight for UFC gold in the near future.

Although the win over Ige was a big one, he likely won’t get a title shot off that. The featherweight division is clustered at the top with Volkanovski vs. Ortega to happen later this year and then Holloway-Rodriguez likely to be rebooked. With that, there are limited options for the fan favorite.

One fight that makes a lot of sense is Korean Zombie vs. Edson Barboza which could either headline a card or be on the main card of a pay-per-view later this year. It would be an all-action fight with the winner either earning a title shot or a number one contender fight.

Dan Ige

Dan Ige has now come up short twice in his bid to be a top-five featherweight.

The Hawaiian put up a good fight against Zombie but there is still work to be done for him. He will likely take some time off to spend with his newborn and family and likely return late this year or early next.

When Ige does return a logical next fight is to face Sodiq Yusuff who’s also coming off a disappointing loss. The winner will likely get a shot at someone in the top-seven while the loser will likely have to face someone unranked to defend their spot in the top-15.

What do you think should be next for Korean Zombie and Dan Ige after UFC Vegas 29?