Tyron Woodley eyeing third-round knockout over Jake Paul in summer boxing match

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he is eyeing a third-round knockout over Jake Paul in the pair’s summer boxing match.

Woodley makes his professional boxing debut when he takes on Paul on August 28. It’s Woodley’s first fight since he was let go by the UFC following four straight losses, but even despite his struggles as of late, he is confident he has the skills to go in there and hand Paul his first loss in boxing. Speaking to Michael Bisping on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Woodley called his shot and said that he expects a third-round knockout over Paul.

“I think three. First round sounds cocky, sounds dope, but I just know that if I’m fighting Tyron Woodley, everyone is going to tell him to cover up, weather the storm, clinch him, grab him, keep him away from you, stay at distance, watch out for the right hand. I’ve got to set a couple of traps so I may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he responds to and I think third round I should be able to clean up the deal,” Woodley said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

The last time Woodley got his hand raised was in September 2018, when he stopped Darren Till with a second-round D’arce choke at UFC 228. Since then, Woodley has dropped four straight fights to Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Vicente Luque which saw the UFC decide to let the 39-year-old former champion go from the world’s leading MMA promotion. However, Woodley was able to quickly bounce back on the free-agent market and sign up for this blockbuster boxing match against Paul later this summer. A win over Paul and Woodley could potentially set himself up for an even bigger fight.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will knock Jake Paul out in their boxing match this summer?