Anderson Silva praises boxing star Canelo Alvarez following win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: “I can’t believe Canelo spoke to me”

Anderson Silva praised boxing star Canelo Alvarez following his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., saying “I can’t believe Canelo spoke to me.”

Silva won a split decision over Chavez Jr. in his return to the boxing ring for the first time in 16 years. “The Spider” looked fast and elusive in the fight and showed off his trademark striking skills, leading him to pick up the upset win. Though Chavez Jr. is a Mexican-based fighter and Alvarez is as well, following the fight the boxing superstar entered the Octagon and gave his respects to Silva for picking up the biggest win of his boxing career. You can tell there is a lot of mutual respect between these two. Check out the video below.

Speaking to the media following his win over Chavez Jr., Silva was asked about his embrace with Alvarez. Silva then gushed over Alvarez, saying that he is a huge fan of the superstar boxing champion and that he was surprised and happy that he spoke to him.

“I’ve been a big fan of ‘Canelo’ for many years. I follow his career and I love boxing. ‘Canelo’ is a ‘gentleman’, he is very respectful. He showed his reason for being champion by talking to me, congratulating me. I’m very happy and I can’t believe ‘Canelo’ spoke to me. I’m very happy,” Silva said (via AG Fight).

Following the win over Chavez Jr., Silva seems likely to continue his boxing career. Even though he’s 46, he showed off some great skills against Chavez Jr. and there seems like a good chance that he will enter the boxing ring again sometime later this year. It will be interesting to see who “The Spider” fights next if his goal is to return to boxing again.

What did you think about the showing Anderson Silva had against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?