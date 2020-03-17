What’s next for Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee after UFC Brasilia?

In the main event of a closed-door UFC Brasilia, Charles Oliveira was looking to extend his winning streak when he battled Kevin Lee.

In the end, it was Oliveira who got the job done by third-round submission, in a very entertaining fight.

Now, following UFC Brasilia, here is what we think should be next for both Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is now on a seven-fight winning streak and has won all seven by stoppage. He’s the UFC’s all-time submission leader, second-most finishes and has the most performance of the night bonuses in UFC history.

Even with all those accolades, the 30-year-old has flown under the radar but after beating Lee seems ready for another big step-up in competition. His ground game is always dangerous and has improved striking with a clean knockout over Jared Gordon and a TKO win over Nik Lentz.

The Brazilian said he wanted the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, which is unlikely to happen. Instead, Charles Oliveira should look to rematch Paul Felder who is the last person who beat him back in 2017.

Felder said he wasn’t done fighting and wants only main event spots which a scrap against Oliveira would be that. The winner would also get a top-five opponent and very well could be one or two more wins from a title shot.

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee is just 2-4 in his last six and is left searching for answers after many pegged him to be a future champion early on in his career. He is only 27 and under a great coach in Firas Zahabi so he could very well turn it around.

He had been calling for Islam Makhachev in June in Russia, yet his next fight should be the loser of Makhachev and Alexander Hernandez at UFC 249. It is an opponent at the bottom of the lightweight rankings and an opportunity for “The Motown Phenom” to get back into the win column.

Yet, he did say we may not see him for a couple of years, and if that is the case who his next opponent will be may not even be in the UFC.

What do you think should be next for Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee after UFC Brasilia?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.