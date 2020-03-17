VIDEO | Tony Ferguson showcases wild exercises ahead of UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov responds

Tony Ferguson has showcased the unique exercises that are keeping him busy in the run up to his UFC 249 bout. However, his upcoming opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a fan.

“El Cucuy” is scheduled to return to the Octagon on Saturday, April 18 for the first time since beating Donald Cerrone by TKO in June 2019. His upcoming opponent is none other than the undefeated lightweight champion, “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov.

The long-awaited matchup has been in the works for some time. The lightweights have been scheduled to fight a whopping four times. Due to medical issues, both fighters had withdrawn twice. Now, with the looming threat of Coronavirus and three UFC shows being cancelled, the likelihood of a fifth and final showdown remains in question.

Tony Ferguson is unfazed and shows no sign of slowing down. In a video posted to social media, the 36-year old can be seen doing some weird and wacky moves.

Watch the footage below.

It’s unclear why Ferguson chose to wear jeans to workout, but either way, El Cucuy is sending a message to his opponent that he is more than ready to fight. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov was less than impressed by the video and questioned his rival’s attire.

“Training with [a] belt and jeans?” He said (via ESPN).

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov is still on, but could take place outside New York.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/17/2020.