Weili Zhang issues statement following split decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 268

Weili Zhang issued a statement following her split decision loss to UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 268.

Zhang fought as hard as she could over the course of 25 minutes, but ultimately it was Namajunas who edged out a narrow split decision on the judges’ scorecards. For Zhang, it is her second straight defeat to Namajunas after losing via head kick KO earlier this year at UFC 261. This second fight was much closer, and some fans even thought that Zhang deserved to win, but ultimately it was Namajunas who edged out the split decision win.

Following UFC 268, Zhang took to her social media to issue a statement following her defeat to Namajunas. As far as Zhang is concerned, she fought as hard as she could, and even though she lost on the scorecards, she believes this is just the beginning for her.

“I have played out my strength, and I believe you have seen my efforts. There are no easy champions in the UFC ring. In the octagonal cage, they still speak with their fists on the strength. A wonderful movie is like this, there is no foreshadowing, no winding storyline, how can there be a perfect ending? I will also work hard to chase my dreams. Our battle will continue. The excitement has just begun. I played to my strength, I believe you also saw my efforts,” Weili Zhang said. “There are no easy champions in the UFC ring, and in the octagon it all comes down to merit. That’s what a great movie is about. There’s no foreshadowing, there’s no meandering storyline, how can there be a perfect ending? I will try my best to pursue my dream. Our fight will continue. This is just the beginning.”

What do you think is next for Weili Zhang after losing a split decision to Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC 268?