Rose Namajunas discusses the trash talking that was taking place during her rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 268

UFC women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas discussed the trash-talking that was taking place during her rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 268.

Namajunas and Zhang met in the co-main event of UFC 268 in what was a highly-anticipated rematch between the current 115lbs women’s champ and the former champion. These two previously met back at UFC 261 in April, and it was Namajunas who landed a perfect head kick on Zhang and finished her with strikes. The rematch this time around was a much closer fight as both women had their moments in the bout. But ultimately it was the judges who sided with Namajunas winning the fight unanimously.

During the actual fight, there was trash-talking going on inside the Octagon between Zhang and Namajunas. Speaking to the media following the event, Namajunas was asked exactly what she was saying to her opponent inside the Octagon, and she told them.

“Oh yeah. We were talking to each other in there. I was saying, ‘I’m the best,’ and then she was saying, ‘I’m the champion,’ when she came out. So I said, ‘I’m the best.’ So we were going back-and-forth,” Namajunas said.

For Namajunas, this was another big win on her resume and likely sets her up with another big fight her next time out. For Namajunas, it seems like a matchup against former champ Carla Esparza is the fight to make next, but there are other women fighters out there at 115lbs such as Marina Rodriguez who also want their crack at the belt. Regardless of who it is, it seems unlikely that Zhang is going to get the trilogy fight, so at this point, we are likely going to see a fresh matchup for the UFC women’s 115lbs belt.

