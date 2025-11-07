Mike Perry accuses Mark Zuckerberg of cheating his way to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament wins

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry believes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu success is all scripted.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an avid Martial Arts fanatic. He’s attended numerous high-profile UFC events, including most recently sitting cageside for Alex Pereira’s rematch win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

In addition to his fandom, Zuckerberg is also a practicing martial artist and has proven to be an impressive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu student. He’s won several BJJ tournaments over the past few years, drawing the praise of Joe Rogan and Dana White.

Zuckerberg’s tournament victories, in particular, drew massive conversation online. While many praised Zuckerberg, some questioned whether or not his wealth and notoriety might’ve influenced the tournament results.

Mike Perry discredits Mark Zuckerberg’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu accomplishments in fiery rant

In a recent episode of the Overdogs podcast, Perry went after the integrity of Zuckerberg’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belt.

“The whole tournament was paid for by Zuck!” Perry said.

“If [Derek Moneyberg] was worth $60 million, Zuckerberg’s worth 200 times that! You think he didn’t buy that NAGA competition, buddy?”

Perry’s comments drew a lot of blowback from fans online.

“Love Perry, but the other dude is 100 percent right here. Respectfully,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“A 30 day Facebook and Instagram ban incoming [LAUGHS].”

“Perry’s going down the rabbit hole on this one.”

“We’ve seen Mark lose? He tests himself unlike some others.”

Zuckerberg sparred with Pereira last week at the UFC PI, just weeks after the latter’s title win. He’s also trained with the likes of Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Craig Jones during his mixed martial arts fandom.

As of this writing, Zuckerberg hasn’t responded to Perry’s claims, and he likely won’t acknowledge them. But, this hasn’t stopped some from questioning the validity of his grappling accomplishments.