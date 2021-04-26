Watch Joe Rogan and company react to the violent finishes from Saturday’s UFC 261 event

UFC commentator Joe Rogan had some amazing reactions to some of the crazy things we saw take place this past Saturday night at UFC 261.

Rogan, along with former UFC champion Daniel Cormier and veteran play-by-play man Jon Anik, were in the same booth with each other for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the hilarities that ensued were fun to watch. The three veteran commentators enjoyed the heck out of UFC 261, and who can blame them? It was an absolutely exceptional card that featured a number of insane endings to fights, and Rogan clearly had a lot of fun watching it. Check out some of Rogan’s best reactions below.

Joe Rogan has been with the UFC for over 20 years and he has been the lead color commentator for pay-per-view events for more than a decade. Although Rogan isn’t as involved with MMA as he was earlier in his career, he is still there at every domestic pay-per-view event watching closely, and UFC 261 was no exception to that. Although Rogan does get some criticism from fans for some of the comments he makes during the broadcasts, at the end of the day he is there for the entertainment and we definitely got to see the best of him during this broadcast, as you can see from the videos above.

Overall, UFC 261 was just a very crazy card that saw so many unexpected things happen, including Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal, Rose Namajunas finishing Weili Zhang, and the crazy fight on the prelims betwen Aori Qileng and Jeff Molina. It was the perfect card to welcome the fans back with and Rogan being in the commentary booth for this card made it a little bit more enjoyable for the fans watching at home, and for himself.

Do you remember your reactions to seeing all the crazy things that happened at UFC 261?