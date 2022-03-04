Watch Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s previous sparring sessions at ATT (Video)

A compilation video has been released that showcases all available footage of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal sparring together.

Tomorrow evening, the months of talk come to an end when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal meet in the main event of UFC 272. Both men have made it clear that they intend to go in there and finish this fight in a violent way but only one can have their hand raised at the end of the night in Las Vegas.

Covington is seen as the favourite by many due to his wrestling background but the unpredictable striking of Masvidal, whether you like it or not, is going to ensure that things remain fairly competitive.

Now, with fight night being just over 24 hours away, it’s time to take a look at an assortment of clips from the days when “Chaos” and “Gamebred” were good friends and training partners.

The exchanges feature a lot of wrestling and as per their own interviews in recent days, that makes a lot of sense. Masvidal assisted Covington a great deal when he wanted to improve his striking prowess and in return, Jorge leaned on Colby to help him get better with defending – and executing – takedowns.

This might wind up telling us a lot about how the story is going to play out but in equal measure, it could tell us nothing at all. When there’s a rivalry this bitter you often have to throw the rule book out of the window and that feels like the best course of action as UFC 272 approaches.

Do you expect to see a wrestling clinic from Colby Covington tomorrow, or is Jorge Masvidal going to prove once and for all that he’s one of the best strikers in UFC history? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!