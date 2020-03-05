Joanna Jedrzejczyk divulges gameplan for Weili Zhang fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has divulged her gameplan for this weekend’s co-main event title fight at UFC 248 against UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

Jedrzejczyk will be looking to reclaim the gold that once belonged to her when the two rivals take on each other this Saturday night at UFC 248 in Las Vegas. There has been no shortage of bad blood between these two, especially after Jedrzejczyk posted a meme of the coronavirus, which infuriated Zhang.

At the end of the day, though, these two have to step into the Octagon and do everything in their power to win the fight. In a matchup between two of the most talented strikers the women’s strawweight division has ever seen, fans should be looking forward to a fun fight.

Speaking to Bleacher Report ahead of this weekend’s big fight, Jedrzejczyk talked about her gameplan going in there against Zhang, the winner of 20 straight fights.

“I want to use my combos and my boxing, mix my boxing and my kicks. My footwork is going to be key. My jab, my distance, my reach, cutting angles,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I want to be unpredictable. I want to make her uncomfortable. This is what’s going to happen. Weili is a very a dangerous fighter, so my strongest muscle in this fight is going to be my brain. I will have to be smart and clever, but of course, physically I’m ready too. Strong, powerful, lean, mean, and ready to rock and roll, man.

“I think I can expose her in this fight.”

It should be an excellent match this weekend between two well-rounded fighters in their prime. The sportsbooks lean towards Zhang as the betting favorite in this fight, but you can never count the former champ out of any fight.

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk will reclaim her belt from Weili Zhang this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.