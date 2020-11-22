Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno set as co-main event of UFC 256

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make a quick turnaround when he takes on Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of UFC 256.

On Saturday night at UFC 255, Figueiredo defended the flyweight belt for the first time with a quick, first-round finish over top contender Alex Perez. On the preliminary card, Brandon Moreno finished Brandon Royval in the first round by injury stoppage, setting himself up as the No. 1 contender. Indeed, following the event, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Figueiredo vs. Moreno would be the next fight for the UFC flyweight title.

White mentioned December as a possibility and said the plan was for Figueiredo to stay in Las Vegas and continue to train for a fight with Moreno next month. It looks like that plan is nearly official. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to social media to announce that verbal agreements are in place for Figueiredo vs. Moreno, and the fight will take place at UFC 256 on December 12 in Las Vegas. The bout will serve as the co-main event of the evening, behind the main event between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Less than two hours after his first flyweight title defense, Deiveson Figueiredo already verbally agreed to face top contender Brandon Moreno next month at UFC 256, multiple sources told @arielhelwani. Moreno has verbally agreed to the fight as well, sources said. pic.twitter.com/xINyNc3ZuE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2020

It’s pretty incredible that Figueiredo and Moreno are going to be able to turn around in just three weeks for another title fight, but both men took little damage in their respective bouts against Perez and Royval. Many felt that Moreno should have actually gotten the title shot before Perez first, but it turns out he will get one just a few weeks later instead.

