Photo | Cub Swanson reveals he broke his hand before KOing Daniel Pineda at UFC 256

Veteran UFC featherweight Cub Swanson says he broke his hand in the first round before KOing Daniel Pineda in the second round at UFC 256.

Swanson was coming off of a long layoff after tearing his ACL, and the sportsbooks listed him as the underdog against Pineda in this fight. Despite being counted out by the oddsmakers yet again — he was also the underdog in his unanimous decision win over Kron Gracie last year — Swanson had another tremendous performance. After a tough first round where he suffered some heavy damage via Pineda leg kicks, Swanson stormed back in the second round and scored a beautiful knockout win.

Following the brilliant knockout win over Pineda, Swanson took to social media to reveal that he had actually broken his hand in the first round before storming back in the second and scoring the knockout blow. Ever the fan-favorite, Swanson also wished his fans happy holidays. Check out what Swanson shared on his Twitter below.

Also my knee held up fine 🙏🏽 but I think I broke my right hand in the 1st 😂 pic.twitter.com/2RcDMmpG0X — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 13, 2020

Thanks for all the support 🙏🏽 I’m grateful to have this opportunity to entertain all of you during these hard times. Happy Holidays everyone 😊 @ufc — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 13, 2020

For Swanson, it’s now two wins in a row for the 37-year-old veteran of the Octagon. After losing four straight fights, Swanson was written off by many as a fighter who had little left in the tank. But after beating Gracie and Pineda in his last two fights, suddenly Swanson has a little bit of momentum behind him. The broken hand means that Swanson will be on the shelf or a while, but once he recovers he should be able to get back in the Octagon sometime in 2021 and look to make it three wins in a row.

