VIDEO | Top five workout ideas to do from home

With Coronavirus around every corner, multiple MMA events cancelled and gyms closing their doors, fans are left questioning what to do next.

Look no further. Here at BJPenn.com, we have curated some easy workout ideas to do from home. Most of them require 0 equipment, they will improve your game and also keep you Coronavirus free!

Kettlebell Workout

Whether you’re Joe Rogan or Khabib Nurmagomedov, kettlebells are most definitely your friend. If you have kettlebells at home, they are great for core strength and building lean muscle. If you’re struggling for kettlebell workouts, watch this video by Obi Vincent on Youtube. He combines conditioning and functional training for beginners to advanced users.

If you want a full kettlebell breakdown from A to Z, you can also watch Soviet powerhouse /kettlebell king, Pavel Tsatsouline:

Skipping Rope Workout

Since the dawn of boxing time, skipping (or jump) rope has been an essential exercise for all boxers. It is great for improving hand-eye coordination and giving your cardio a major boost. You can incorporate tricks as a new mental challenge.

One of the main benefits of skipping rope is they are super portable and can be used anywhere and everywhere. This video of boxing legends perfecting their jump rope craft is all the inspiration you need to get started.

You can also check out this other video by the Jump Rope Dudes to help master the basic steps or improve your form.

HIIT

High-intensity interval training involves short bursts of intense exercise with periods of low-intensity exercise or rest. These workouts are a great way to burn calories and increase your heart rate in a short time frame.

However, HIIT workouts are best for when you’re feeling on top form, and not the best choice if you have underlying health issues or preexisting injuries. As they involve exerting a lot of energy, it is important to allow recovery time. Follow this HIIT workout to push your limits from the comfort of your own home.

If you have gloves, pads and a Coronavirus free friend in tow, you can also try this effective HIIT Muay Thai workout. Spend three minutes on three sets of each round:

BJJ Drills

If you want to take your BJJ to the next level, start doing your own drills in an open space. This video published by the Grapplers Guide is the perfect introduction to getting started at home. You can complete one to three sets of the exercises depending on your fitness level.

Also, if you want to escape down the Youtube rabbit hole whilst improving your technique, watch John Danaher’s tutorials on Bernardo Faria BJJ. for an endless stream of useful information:

Yoga

If you want to sunbathe on the beach but you’re afraid of catching coronavirus, then you can live vicariously through this advanced yoga workout. Yoga can be a great way to start the day right, achieve a zen mind and challenge your physical capabilities.

If you can complete the whole workout below, then give yourself a pat on the back because you’ve unleashed your inner yogi! You can also buddy up with a partner to try your hand at acro yoga. Watch this couples acro yoga video from Youtube channel Wanderlust, to see a Cirque de Soleil level of yoga mastery:

Which workout did you try and how did you get on? Let us know in the comments below at Penn Nation.