Khabib Nurmagomedov says Dana White will send location for Tony Ferguson fight in next couple of days

Khabib Nurmagomedov is anticipating being sent the location of his UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson in the coming days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC has been forced to postpone the next three events and the status of UFC 249 is unknown. It will not be taking place in Brooklyn, New York as expected but Nurmagomedov is certain the bout will happen.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov on IG: This is a very important fight. We have to fight Tony Ferguson and we have to know who the next contender is. I talk with Dana yesterday. Next couple days, Dana is going to send us location,” Brett Okamoto tweeted from Khabib on Ali Abdelaziz’s Instagram live.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, recently suggested Dubai as the location of the fight. It is no doubt an interesting location and one that could work due to their limited exposure to COVID-19.

Regardless, UFC president, Dana White has made it clear he will go to extreme lengths to make sure this fight happens.

“We’re going to follow these guidelines not to have more than 10 people in a room, and we’re hoping this all clears up by April,” White said on SportsCenter. “This fight’s going to happen. No crowd — whatever it takes. [It’s] probably not even going to be in the United States but this fight’s going to happen. Khabib-Tony is on for the original date. We’re going to keep fighting.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 28-0, including being 12-0 inside the Octagon. He has defended his lightweight title two times with submission wins over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is riding a 12-fight winning streak and is the former interim lightweight champion. He is coming off a TKO win over Donald Cerrone and before that beat Anthony Pettis by corner stoppage.

