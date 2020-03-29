VIDEO | Stephen Thompson shows off dance moves during coronavirus quarantine

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson shared a video of the dance moves he’s been practicing while waiting out the coronavirus quarantine.

Thompson, like most athletes, is currently holed up while the world waits out the coronavirus outbreak. It’s difficult for MMA fighters to find proper training at the moment given all the restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis, but Thompson isn’t letting his free time go to waste. Instead of just sitting around his house like many are doing, Thompson has been working on his dance moves.

Take a look at the video Thompson shared on his Instagram showing off his dance moves.

We have WAYYYY too much time on our hands 😂🤣😭 #WhoDoesItBetter #FitnessChallenge #QuarantineDay12 #KeyAndPeele #QuarantineWorkout #AerobicsChampions @ufc @barstoolsports @die_hard_kidd @chrisweidman @thetitanmma @keeganmichaelkey @jordanpeele

It’s a hilarious video from Thompson, who has really opened up his personality to the fans in the last few years. He regularly posts videos on his social media and his YouTube for his fans to watch, and this is no exception, though it’s usually videos of him showing off his fighting techniques, not his dance moves.

Numerous fighters from the UFC saw the Thompson dance video and commented on it, including Eryk Anders, Brandon Vera, and Sodiq Yusuff. Thompson received nearly universal praise for the video, which brought a smile to people’s faces during a tough time.

As far as his MMA career goes, Thompson last fought at UFC 244 this past November when he defeated Vicente Luque via unanimous decision. The win over Luque snapped a two-fight losing skid for Thompson, who had been defeated by Anthony Pettis and Darren Till before that. He remains one of the top-10 ranked welterweights in the UFC, though needs a few more wins before he jumps back into the title picture at 170lbs given the division’s depth.

Who do you want to see Stephen Thompson fight once the coronavirus pandemic is over?