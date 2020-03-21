Tyron Woodley issues apology to Stephen Thompson

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has issued an apology to his previous rival Stephen Thompson.

On Friday, ‘The Chosen One’ took to Instagram where he shared the following hilarious video from 2017, where he and ‘Wonderboy’ were exchanging verbal jabs in the leadup to their rematch at UFC 209.

“Tyron is the champion like I said for a reason man, so..” Thompson said before being cutoff by Woodley.

“Because I am the best!” Tyron claimed.

“Yeah, but I’m going out there to prove that.” Stephen Thompson responded.

“You’re going out to prove that I am the best?” Tyron Woodley questioned.

“That I am the best.” Thomson clarified.

“You’re going out there to fool yourself.” Woodley replied.

“Its alright man. I don’t know why you have to be so mean man. This guy is so mean.” Thompson said while the two proceeded to share a laugh.

While there was some definite animosity ahead of their rematch at UFC 209, things are now totally cool between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

Woodley captioned the post with an apology directed at his former rival:

“Lol sorry Stephen Thompson, I was mean. I read you wrong 😂😂😂 thought you were with the #cornballs #DeveinNation But that shit hella funny now! 😂😂😂”

‘Wonderboy’ would later reply to the post with the following:

“😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 🙏🏻🙏🏻” – Stephen Thompson

Woodley and Thompson fought on two occasions during ‘T-Wood’s’ reign as UFC welterweight champion. In their first encounter at UFC 205, the pair delivered a ‘fight of the night‘ performance which culminated in a majority draw decision.

The welterweight rivals would meet again at UFC 209, with Tyron Woodley edging out a majority decision victory.

Woodley was slated to return to the Octagon at UFC London, which was slated to occur this weekend. However, the event was ultimately cancelled due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

As for Stephen Thompson, ‘Wonderboy’ is coming off a decision victory over Vicente Luque which took place at November’s UFC 244 event in New York.

