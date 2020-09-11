Mike Perry sends a taunting message to “old man” Nick Diaz: “You can cut a cheque and I’ll show up”

Mike Perry is the latest fighter that has called out Nick Diaz.

The fan-favorite in Perry took to social media to send a couple of taunting messages to Diaz calling him out after it was reported he would return in 2021. Immediately, fans started to call for fights like the Robbie Lawler rematch or a scrap with Jorge Masvidal. Yet, “Platinum” believes he should be the one to welcome Diaz back to the Octagon.

Who you hanging with @nickdiaz209 ? Y’all look soft and your nose looks worse then mine. Your big head is a great target for this right hand old man. Look like you been riding ig horses with that stance. If you a gun slinger you shooting a 22 pic.twitter.com/9eoPYRXVVN — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 10, 2020

Fuck the Diaz brothers ! East coast bitch ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 10, 2020

I’m not your average internet shit talker @nickdiaz209 , you can cut a check and I’ll show up if you really wanna do something about it. You won’t tho. . . — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 10, 2020

Mike Perry is coming off a decision win over Mickey Gall earlier this year to get back to the win column. Before that, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Geoff Neal and a decision loss to Vicente Luque.

However, Perry was caught in an altercation at a restaurant where he hit a man and was heard using the N-word among other profound languages. Following that, the UFC said they would not be offering Perry a fight until he sought treatment.

Nick Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since January of 2015 when he lost a decision to Anderson Silva but it was overturned to a no-contest. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Georges St-Pierre for the belt and a decision loss to Carlos Condit for the interim title.

Whether or not Diaz will actually return is to be seen. But, a fight against Mike Perry would be a fun stylistic matchup.

Would you like to see Mike Perry vs. Nick Diaz?