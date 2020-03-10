VIDEO | New footage surfaces of confrontation between Brian Ortega and Jay Park

One of the most high-profile encounters of Saturday’s UFC 248 card actually occurred outside the cage, as featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung had a run-in in the crowd. More accurately, Ortega actually slapped Jung’s friend, Korean rapper Jay Park — allegedly when Jung took a bathroom break.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports released new footage of this incident in the crowd, which shows the moments right after Ortega allegedly slapped Park. See it above.

“I told you I’d slap you like a bitch,” Ortega can be heard saying in the new footage.

On Monday, Ortega issued a social media statement on this incident—although he promptly deleted it. This statement detailed his issues with Park and a conversation he had with the Korean Zombie ahead of their cancelled December fight in Busan, South Korea.

“On May 9, 2018, Jay Park signed Korean Zombie to a management contract under AOMG Entertainment, of which Park is the CEO, and soon after the trash talking began,” Ortega wrote. “When I finally made it to Korea for the press conference, KZ approached me with his translator (a real one, not Jay Park) and said, “I want to apologize for the trash talking, it was my management that wants to do it to promote the fight.” I accepted his apology, shook his hand and we had a great press conference. Soon after I tore my knee, and the fight was cancelled. Four weeks ago, KZ and JP went on Ariel’s show and said I dodged the fight. “Dodging” and “injury” are two separate things, and since I already knew JP was the one writing the script, that’s when I welcomed him to the fight game and warned him to watch his mouth.

“On Saturday night, I slapped three people a [sic] the same time,” Ortega conclude. “I apologize for slapping the “translator,” and I apologize for slapping the “K-pop star,” but I don’t apologize for slapping the “instigator.”

