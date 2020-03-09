VIDEO | Brian Ortega escorted out of arena after altercation with Korean Zombie

just disappointed I missed this fight. Any footage on the net? pic.twitter.com/elI7Ja1Mca — KETTNER LAW ⚖️ (@KettnerLaw) March 8, 2020

One of the most high-profile encounters of Saturday’s UFC 248 card actually occurred outside the cage, as featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung had a run-in in the crowd.

More accurately, Ortega actually slapped Jung’s friend, Korean rapper Jay Park — allegedly when Jung took a bathroom break.

Unsurprisingly, Jung did not take kindly to this incident, and vowed to punish Ortega in the cage. He shared his side of the story on Instagram.

“Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park,” Jung wrote, addressing Ortega. “For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you f**king attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate.”

“Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park,” Jung added, scolding Ortega. “It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you f**king planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked.

“I will fight you and I will knock you out and your f**king face will be bloody.

Now, your f**king face stays in my mind and I will f**k you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.”

At this time, Brian Ortega has not given much insight into his side of the story. That being said, the incident did lead to him being escorted out of the arena. While footage of the altercation itself has not yet surfaced, video of Ortega being bounced from the venue has. See it at the top of this post (via @KettnerLaw on Twitter).

