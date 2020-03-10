VIDEO | Check out this amazing promo for Leon Edwards vs. Tyron Woodley at UFC London

Leon Edwards has often felt overlooked in the welterweight division. However, his life-story is something to take notice of, and it takes centre stage in an amazing promo video released by BT Sport for UFC London.

From Kingston to Birmingham: This is @Leon_edwardsmma's incredible journey to headlining #UFCLondon on March 21

At the UFC London event on March 21, the No. 4 ranked welterweight will take on the division’s former champion, Tyron Woodley. Both fighters have exchanged verbal blows online in recent months and Edwards has often mocked Woodley’s side-hustle as a rapper. Their online rivalry will culminate in the main event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Edwards was originally born in Jamaica and grew up surrounded by gunshots and chaos. He eventually moved with his family to Birmingham in the UK, which also has its fair share of violence and gang culture. Edwards’ died in his childhood, and his mother enrolled him in a local gym to stay out of trouble. From there, he started down the path to his fighting career.

The 28-year-old has worked his way up through the ranks, first becoming the BAMMA champion before signing to the UFC in 2014 and making a name for himself against dangerous opposition.

His brother, Fabian Edwards, is also a talented fighter, and is currently making waves in the Bellator middleweight division. He is currently undefeated and is expected to fight Costello Van Steenis at Bellator London later this year.

Leon Edwards is currently riding eight consecutive wins, the second longest win streak in the division (right behind the current champion Kamaru Usman). His last victory was against Rafael Dos Anjos and took place in July 2019. If he can score another victory over his American adversary at UFC London, the Brit is likely next in line for the 170-pound title shot.

