Dana White expects Conor McGregor to fight in early 2020

For the past couple of months, one of the biggest questions in MMA has been when will Conor McGregor fight again. The Irishman has been tweeting and hinting at returning but no fight has been booked by the promotion.

McGregor has remained adamant he wants to have his rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, in an interview with ESPN, he revealed he was scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje in July before a hand injury derailed that.

Since then, he has continued to call out a bevy of fighters on social media and recently made this cryptic tweet.

“Dublin, December 14th,” Conor McGregor wrote.

Of course, UFC 245, the final pay-per-view of 2019 is scheduled for that date so many thought he would be fighting on that card. However, according to UFC president, Dana White that is not the case. Rather, he expects him to return in early next year, he revealed in a fan Q&A on Twitter.

“I’m sure you saw his tweet,” White said. “Conor wants to fight Dec. 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that card, he’ll fight early next year.”

On what date the Irishman will return to the Octagon is still unknown. But, the good news for many MMA fans is that Dana White expects the Irishman to fight in early 2020.

Conor McGregor, of course, last fought back at UFC 229. There he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round. The fight marked his first Octagon appearance in nearly two years.

Before that Nurmagomedov fight, Conor McGregor had a blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, which he lost by TKO.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.