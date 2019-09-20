Greg Hardy gets new opponent and date for next fight

Greg Hardy’s next opponent and location has changed.

Originally, the former NFL pro-bowler was set to take on Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore. But, Danho had pulled out of the fight, so the UFC decided to move Hardy to UFC Boston, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Breaking: Greg Hardy’s next fight in the UFC will take place on Oct. 18 in Boston, rather than Oct. 26 in Singapore as originally planned. His initial opponent, Jarjis Danho, pulled out. New opponent is Contender Series alum Ben Sosoli,” Okamoto tweeted.

Greg Hardy is coming off of a 45-second TKO win over Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio. It was supposed to be his toughest fight to date, but he dominated the bout from start to finish.

Before that, the 31-year-old beat Dmitry Smoliakov by knockout to earn his first UFC win. He is currently 2-1 inside the Octagon with his lone loss coming by disqualification due to an illegal knee in his UFC debut against Allen Crowder. Hardy had also picked up two knockout wins on the Contender Series and in the regional scenes on a developmental deal with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The hope for Greg Hardy and his gym, American Top Team, after the Adams win, was to get a ranked opponent next. However, that is not the case.

Ben Sosoli, meanwhile, is 7-2 with one no-contest in his career. The Australian last fought on the Contender Series earlier this summer where an accidental eye poke ended the fight. He also competed on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 28’ where he lost to the eventual winner, Juan Espino in the first round. When he makes the walk to the Octagon, he will do so in his UFC debut.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.