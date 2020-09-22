Markus Perez challenges Khamzat Chimaev to step up and replace Rodolfo Vieira on October 10

UFC middleweight Markus Perez has challenged Khamzat Chimaev to step up and replace Rodolfo Vieira for a proposed fight on October 10 after Vieira withdrew.

The rise of Chimaev has been fascinating thus far, and this past weekend, his legend rose even further as he knocked Gerald Meerschaert out cold to take his UFC record to 3-0 and his mixed martial arts record to 9-0.

It’s clear to see that Chimaev is going to be a very active member of both the welterweight and middleweight division, and after Meerschaert was easily dispatched of, Perez wants to be the one to try and end the prospect’s hype train.

Perez sent a message to his potential opponent through MMA Junkie.

I don’t know your name, but you talk a lot of (expletive) for a guy who just got here,” Perez said into the camera, addressing Chimaev. “You (knew) I wanted to fight you and you declined? That’s a bunch of bologna, bro.”

Chimaev himself is seemingly being lined up for a showdown with Demian Maia, and he’s clearly quite comfortable with that idea.

“Yeah, why not? He’s the best ‘jitser’ in MMA,” Chimaev said. “If I stop him, choke him out, I’m the best ‘jitser’ in MMA!” he said. “We will see. … I am ready for everybody. Like I said to Dana, if you give me Demian Maia, I am ready for him. If you give me Brock Lesnar, I am ready for him, also.”

“Everybody says, ‘You’re Khabib. Khabib No. 2,’ something like that,” Chimaev added. “But I am Khamzat,” he said. “I can knock out people, submit the people, smash the people, everything. I have everything.”

Some believe that Khamzat Chimaev has a once-in-a-generation type of talent whereas others feel as if he still has yet to be tested by a truly elite competitor. Whatever the case may be, though, he’s definitely the kind of figure that is going to command the attention of MMA fans around the world.

Dana White is evidently very high on him and wants to keep providing the 26-year-old with opportunities to shine in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and if he can keep this momentum going, there’s a realistic chance that Chimaev could wind up contending for a championship within the next 12-16 months.

At this moment in time, very few people are going to be betting against him.

Who do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?