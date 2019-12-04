Video | Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier argue over Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier recently had a light-hearted argument over former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Training out of American Kickboxing Academy, the two UFC stars have become good friends in recent years. But, that doesn’t stop Cormier from speaking highly of fighters outside of the AKA walls — even those Nurmagomedov doesn’t like.

Never get tired of these two together 😂@TeamKhabib had issues with @dc_mma analyzing "this guy" on his ESPN+ show Detail (via @i_AmTheBay, h/t Crazyplan9/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/8OpA0PINJg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2019

A clip shared by ESPN MMA on Twitter showed Khabib Nurmagomedov getting riled up over Cormier’s comments about Conor McGregor on the ESPN+ show Details, even refusing to say McGregor’s name.

“You can’t say his name,” said Nurmagomedov.

“Who?” Cormier responds.

“He doesn’t deserve you to say his name,” Nurmagomedov responded.

“Hey, listen to me. This guy [McGregor], this guy? This guy is important. You smashed this guy. But now, this guy? This guy’s first double champion. This guy killed Eddie Alvarez.

As Cormier listed McGregor’s accomplishments, Nurmagomedov walked away from his friend unimpressed. Cormier followed him and continued to tease.

“Hey! Khabib. This guy [Conor McGregor] killed Alvarez!,” Cormier said. “[He’s got] 27 million Instagram followers.”

Nurmagomedov responded by hinting that McGregor has even more social media followers.

“More!?” said Cormier. “He’s got more than 27? This guy killed Alvarez huh! So let me ask you a question. Even though you don’t like this guy, you respect that this guy does some good things?

Nurmagomedov shook his head in disagreement with Cormier. “DC” quickly turned the table by praising the Russian’s wrestling and laughing off his appreciation for the Irishman.

“I got him back dawg, he’s back on my side! All you got to do is love Khabib and he comes back, reel him back in!”

Despite fighting Conor McGregor over a year ago at UFC 229, it seems “The Eagle” is still holding a great deal of animosity towards his Irish foe. Conor McGregor has said he would like to rematch the lightweight champion, but it seems Nurmagomedov is focusing his attention elsewhere. Currently, he is preparing to face his long-awaited opponent, Tony Ferguson.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.