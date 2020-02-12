VIDEO | Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira have first staredown in Brazil

UFC lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira had their first staredown ahead of their main event fight at UFC Brasilia in March.

Lee and Oliveira had both been seeking a top-15 ranked opponent for their next fight and the UFC decided to match them up against one another in what should be a truly excellent matchup. They will fight for five rounds or less at UFC on ESPN+ 28, taking place on March 14 at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil.

Ahead of their fight next month, the UFC brought Lee down to Brazil to meet Oliveira and had the two rivals square off for the first time. Take a look at the intense staredown between these two dangerous lightweights, courtesy of Oliveira’s Instagram.

“I roll the first glance. Today here in Brasilia we go with everything family I count on the support of all you guys Brasilia goes shaking”

Lee (18-5) is coming off of the best win of his UFC career when he knocked out Gregor Gillespie in devastating fashion with a thunderous head kick at UFC 244. That win helped Lee get back into the win column after dropping three of his previous four bouts. Lee overall has a very solid record of 11-5 in the UFC with other notable wins including Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, and Francisco Trinaldo.

Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC) is 16-8, 1 NC in the UFC overall. He is currently riding a six-fight win streak with all of those victories coming by way of stoppage. The all-time leader in submission victories in UFC history, Oliveira has really improved his striking in recent fights and is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon. But overall he is a submission fighter at heart and that’s always his bread-and-butter.

Who do you think wins this fight, Kevin Lee or Charles Oliveira?

