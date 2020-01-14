Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira targeted for UFC Brasilia main event

The upcoming UFC Brasilia card now has a main event, and it’s a good one. According to a report from Brazilian publication Combate, the March 14 card will be topped by a lightweight bout between established contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira.

Kevin Lee will enter this contest with a massive, first-round head kick KO of the formerly undefeated Gregor Gillespie in the rear-view. Prior to this win, Lee experienced back-to-back losses at the hands of Rafael dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta. While he has experienced some setbacks recently, he recently sought a fresh start at the famed Tristar gym in Montreal, Quebec, and if his win over Gillespie is any indication, the move is paying dividends. Lee, who previously competed for the interim lightweight title, is 18-5 overall.

Oliveira, meanwhile, will enter this fight with Lee with a 28–8 overall record. He’s currently on an impressive, six-fight win-streak, most recently picking up stoppage wins over Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon.

The winner of this Lee vs. Oliveira fight will be well positioned among the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division.

This UFC Brasilia card will be co-headlined by a welterweight bout between former two-division title challenger Demian Maia and new welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. Here’s the full card as it currently stands (h/t MMA Fighting).

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Who do you think will win when Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira collide in the UFC Brasilia main event? Where do you think the winner will stand in the crowded lightweight contendership race?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.