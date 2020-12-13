UFC 256 bonus report: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno war wins “Fight of the Night”

The bonus awards for UFC 256 have been handed out, and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno won “Fight of the Night” for their crazy war.

Figueiredo and Moreno went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 256, fighting to a majority draw at the end of 25 minutes. Both men threw everything they had at each other in the best flyweight fight ever, and one of the greatest fights in UFC history, in general. It was an epic contest between two amazing fighters at the top of their game and fans were lucky they were treated to such an incredible contest.

Following UFC 256, the promotion announced the customary post-fight bonuses. Obviously, Figueiredo and Moreno won “Fight of the Night,” winning $50,000 each.

As if there was any doubt 🏆 [ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/RvQBWhHu7J — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

For the “Performance of the Night” awards, it was a much tougher call to figure out who deserved the bonuses. Ultimately, the UFC went with Kevin Holland for his ridiculous knockout over Ronaldo Souza and Rafael Fiziev for an insane KO over Renato Moicano on the preliminary card. Both men won $50,000 each, as well.

All four of Figueiredo, Moreno, Holland, and Fiziev completely deserved their bonuses. That being said, there were a number of fighters who didn’t win a bonus who could have. One of those is heavyweight Ciryl Gane. He picked up the biggest win of his career to date when he knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos but the UFC decided to pass on giving Gane a bonus despite his knockout.

As well, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba put on an awesome women’s flyweight bout on the main card. UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference that the women’s fight between Dern and Jandiroba was in the running for “Fight of the Night” before Figueiredo and Moreno stole the show in the main event.

