Justin Tafa reacts after being snubbed of a performance bonus at UFC 284: “Like a walk off KO should be automatic”

Justin Tafa believes he should’ve been $50,000 richer following UFC 284.

Tafa competed on the main card of UFC 284, taking on Parker Porter. The fight only lasted 66 seconds, as Tafa sent Porter to the canvas courtesy of a left hand. While many thought Tafa would be a shoo-in to earn a “Performance of the Night” bonus, that wasn’t the case.

Tafa made it clear on his Twitter account that he believes he got snubbed.

“No 50k? Like a walk off KO should be automatic,” Tafa said.

Tafa went into the fight hoping to make it two straight wins. He was coming off a head kick knockout win over Harry Hunsucker in late 2021. Tafa sat all of 2022 despite being scheduled for two bouts. As for Porter, he’s now dropped two straight bouts. Back in May 2022, Porter’s three-fight winning streak was snapped, as he was submitted by Jailton Almeida.

For Tafa, it’s all about simply scrapping. Back in 2021, Tafa told BJPenn.com that he isn’t a fan of trash talk, which explains why his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping was mostly serious.

“I just like to fight man. I used to be a fan back in the day with Nick Diaz and Mark Hunt were there. Back in those days I used to watch it a lot, but it got a bit theatrical these days. So, I just lay back and let my own knockouts do the talking,” he said.

Justin Tafa also said that he hopes that he can keep racking up wins so that he gets a ranked heavyweight opponent.

“Right now, my focus is just stringing some wins together and putting on good shows. I think the crowd loves what I bring. I still bring that old era of slugfests and knockouts man I’m not here to be hugging people’s legs or anything. Once the wins come together and I make that top 15 I’ll look ahead,” said Tafa.