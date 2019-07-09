John Lineker calls out Demetrious Johnson for ONE Championship superfight

It didn’t take long for John Lineker to feel comfortable in his new home. Just one day after signing with ONE Championship, Lineker called out Demetrious Johnson for a superfight.

“If they want to make this superfight, I’m here. I’m here to fight him. It’s going to be the opportunity that I didn’t have before. Finally,” Lineker told MMAFighting.com.

Lineker and Johnson appeared to be on a collision course during their UFC days, but Lineker had trouble consistently making 125lbs when Johnson was the UFC flyweight champion. Because he was forced up to bantamweight, Lineker never ended up fighting Johnson, which was a shame because it was a fight that fans and media felt would be intriguing due to Lineker’s KO power.

John Lineker was recently released by the UFC after an exciting seven-year run with the promotion where he became a fan favorite for his brawling style. Despite his preference to stand and bang in the center of the Octagon, UFC president Dana White said he frustrated the matchmakers due to pulling out of fights, and so the promotion let him go despite his fan-friendly style.

Now Lineker has signed with ONE, where there are plenty of exciting matchups for him. Aside from Johnson, Lineker says he’s also interested in fighting Bibiano Fernandes, the ONE Championship bantamweight champion.

“He’s an excellent athlete, a great fighter, but I’m coming. I want to do my best in there and put on a show for the fans. Bibiano is a great athlete, has a good ground game and heavy hands, but I’m going there to give them a show,” Lineker said.

Although it’s disappointing Lineker is no longer in the UFC, it seems he’s landed in a great situation with ONE Championship, and his first bout in the promotion is likely to be announced very soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.